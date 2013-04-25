Cordarrelle Patterson to Vikings after Pats trade pick

Spielman was pulled out of the conference, and he sprinted down the hall to make a trade that will be talked about for a long time. The Vikings sent the No. 52, No. 83, No. 102, and No. 229 picks in the 2013 NFL Draft to the New England Patriots in exchange for the right to select former Tennessee wide receiver Cordarelle Patterson. That is a huge haul for a late first-round pick; a lot of picks to give up for a receiver who essentially is a project.