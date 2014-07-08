Cordarrelle Patterson: I'll be a 'top-5 playmaker' in '14

The Minnesota Vikings plan to use the dynamic receiver all over the field and Greg Jennings said last month Patterson would be "showcased" in the team's offense.
During a recent episode of NFL Fan Pass, NFL Media's Akbar Gbajabiamila postulated that Patterson could be a top-five receiver in 2014. The second-year player wouldn't put himself on that top-shelf of pass-catchers, but admitted he's dynamic with the ball in his hands.
"I'm going to be a top-five playmaker," Patterson said. "I'm a playmaker, I like to make plays. Like I tell them, just get the ball in my hands I feel like I'm special with it. I just like to do special things with the ball."
Not only was the answer savvy for a 23-year-old, but he is dead on. Patterson scored nine touchdowns as a rookie: four through the air, three rushing scores and took two kick returns to the house. Most of those scores were of the big-play variety.
Patterson believes he can make a game-changing play every time he touches the ball.
"You gotta have that mindset, you got to have that dog mindset," Patterson said. "Like my coach always tells me, they want Rottweilers and pit bulls, they don't want no Chihuahua, they want dawgs."
We're expecting even more "dawg" plays from the dynamic playmaker now that he has Norv Turner running the show.
In the latest "Around The League Podcast" the guys offer up their personal top 10 lists on the eve of the "Top 100" finale.