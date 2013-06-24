Around the League

Presented By

Cordarrelle Patterson faster than Randy Moss?

Published: Jun 24, 2013 at 03:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Cordarrelle Patterson wears uniform No. 84 because Randy Moss was his boyhood hero.

Breer: Minnesota's grand plan

The Vikings made their mark in the draft, but Albert Breer says this is nothing new for Rick Spielman and Leslie Frazier. More ...

Could the rookie be even more talented than Moss? Former University of Tennessee wide receivers coach Charlie Baggett recruited Patterson and has noticed similarities between the two players.

"When you look at just the sheer speed and athleticism, Cordarrelle may have even more explosion than Randy had," Baggett told The Star Tribune's Dan Wiederer. "Honestly. He's that special."

Baggett isn't ready to put the raw, undisciplined Patterson in Moss' class as an NFL receiver, though.

"I don't want people misinterpreting me as saying Cordarrelle is better or will be better than Randy Moss," Baggett explained. "When it comes to everything else that's needed to be an elite NFL receiver, he has a long way to go to reach Randy. But he definitely has that ability. He really does."

Frankly, the Patterson-Moss comparison is an awkward one. Special with the ball in his hands, Patterson more closely resembles physical post-catch playmakers such as Terrell Owens or Julio Jones. Moss, on the other hand, simply was the most dominant deep threat the game ever has seen.

The Vikings originally had planned to "ease" Patterson in as the primary kickoff returner and backup "X" receiver behind Jerome Simpson. After a "half-dozen" people told ESPN.com's Mike Sando how impressive the No. 29 overall pick was in offseason practices, the coaching staff might have to adjust expectations.

Don't be surprised if Patterson joins Tavon Austin of the St. Louis Rams as rookies taking the league by storm early in the season.

Follow Chris Wesseling on Twitter @ChrisWesseling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW