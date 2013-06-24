Cordarrelle Patterson faster than Randy Moss?

Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Cordarrelle Patterson wears uniform No. 84 because Randy Moss was his boyhood hero.
Could the rookie be even more talented than Moss? Former University of Tennessee wide receivers coach Charlie Baggett recruited Patterson and has noticed similarities between the two players.
"When you look at just the sheer speed and athleticism, Cordarrelle may have even more explosion than Randy had," Baggett told The Star Tribune's Dan Wiederer. "Honestly. He's that special."
Baggett isn't ready to put the raw, undisciplined Patterson in Moss' class as an NFL receiver, though.
"I don't want people misinterpreting me as saying Cordarrelle is better or will be better than Randy Moss," Baggett explained. "When it comes to everything else that's needed to be an elite NFL receiver, he has a long way to go to reach Randy. But he definitely has that ability. He really does."
Frankly, the Patterson-Moss comparison is an awkward one. Special with the ball in his hands, Patterson more closely resembles physical post-catch playmakers such as Terrell Owens or Julio Jones. Moss, on the other hand, simply was the most dominant deep threat the game ever has seen.
The Vikings originally had planned to "ease" Patterson in as the primary kickoff returner and backup "X" receiver behind Jerome Simpson. After a "half-dozen" people told ESPN.com's Mike Sando how impressive the No. 29 overall pick was in offseason practices, the coaching staff might have to adjust expectations.
Don't be surprised if Patterson joins Tavon Austin of the St. Louis Rams as rookies taking the league by storm early in the season.