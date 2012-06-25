Cops arrest man, say he tried to extort Robert Griffin III

While the NFL Rookie Symposium took place Monday in Ohio, a situation that illustrates what kind of dangers incoming players face developed in Texas.
KWTX-TV first reported that former Baylor basketball player Richard Hurd was in jail in Waco, Texas, after being arrested for trying to extort money from Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Robert Griffin III. A McLennan County Jail spokeswoman said Hurd was taken into custody Friday and released earlier Monday.
No police report was available, as it's an FBI matter. The police also wouldn't confirm Hurd's next court date.
Hurd played on the Baylor basketball team from 2004 to 2007, and Griffin just left the school for the NFL, where he was the No. 2 overall pick by the Redskins two months ago.
UPDATE: According to records obtained by the Waco Tribune after Hurd's arraignment Monday, Hurd tried to shake down a St. Louis-based representative identified in the affidavit only as "B.D." for money. (Griffin's agent is Ben Dogra, who's from St. Louis).
"Hurd communicated that he had derogatory information on a client of B.D., and that he intended to release that information to the media to damage or injure the reputation of B.D.'s client unless the client paid Hurd a substantial sum of money," the affidavit stated.
Though Griffin isn't specifically named in the affidavit, of which NFL.com and NFL Network also obtained a copy, authorities confirmed to KWTX-TV that the quarterback was Hurd's target.
Hurd on Friday "signed a non-disclosure agreement, turned over his derogatory information and was given a check representing the lump-sum payment," according to the affidavit. An undercover FBI agent was on hand when the payment was made, and Hurd was arrested soon thereafter.
The McLennan County Jail spokeswoman said Hurd was charged with extortion but released without posting $25,000 bond, per the FBI's request. An FBI spokesman wouldn't confirm that the agency made the request.
UPDATE II: Hurd's attorney, Russell D. Hunt Jr., didn't immediately return calls from NFL.com and NFL Network seeking comment. Griffin, who's attending the rookie symposium, and Dogra also couldn't be reached for comment.
UPDATE III: A spokesperson for the U.S. District Court - Western District of Texas, Waco Division told NFL.com and NFL Network on Tuesday that Hurd did in fact post $25,000 bond on Monday at the U.S. District Court since he is facing a federal extortion charge. Hurd also waived his preliminary hearing, the spokesperson said. There currently are not any pending court dates in the case, she said, but there will be.