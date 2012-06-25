Cops arrest man, say he tried to extort Robert Griffin III

UPDATE III: A spokesperson for the U.S. District Court - Western District of Texas, Waco Division told NFL.com and NFL Network on Tuesday that Hurd did in fact post $25,000 bond on Monday at the U.S. District Court since he is facing a federal extortion charge. Hurd also waived his preliminary hearing, the spokesperson said. There currently are not any pending court dates in the case, she said, but there will be.