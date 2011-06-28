Convincing cases for Titans to give CJ2K monster contract



Steve Wyche NFL.com

Understanding CJ2K's value

CJ2PAY is what I'm going to call Chris Johnson in this debate, because he needs to be shown the money. First off, he's earned it. CJ2PAY out-performed his rookie deal and arguably is the best running back in the NFL (although Adrian Peterson is my choice).

The successful teams tend to reward over-performance and get ahead of the game in locking down their core players. The longer they wait, the more contentious things become. Instead of focusing on winning championships, individual priorities disrupt chemistry.

Other players in the locker room also pay attention to how teams treat their stars. If teams don't handle things professionally, other players project how they'll be treated and some start planning exit strategies. That's why it's important that Tennessee do right by Johnson.

Johnson is the Titans' franchise player. Within four seconds, name another player on the Titans off the top of your head? Jake Locker, maybe? He hasn't taken a snap. Who else? Kenny Britt? Cortland Finnegan? I'd venture you had to go through a mental rolodex before they popped into your head.

Other than Johnson, there are no other real weapons on offense. He's where their bread is buttered. The Vikings should be re-tooling Peterson's contract once the lockout ends, and maybe the Titans are waiting for that to set the market. There's no need to do that, though. Tennessee should understand Johnson's value and take care of him.