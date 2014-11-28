Connor Barwin: Eagles' Fletcher Cox a Pro Bowl player

Outside linebacker Connor Barwin has been the best player on an improving Philadelphia Eagles defense, trailing only the Chiefs' Justin Houston with 12.5 sacks in 12 games.
Barwin isn't the only Eagles defender playing at a Pro Bowl level, however. Defensive end Fletcher Cox, already a premier run-stuffer, has picked up three sacks in the past four games.
"Fletcher Cox is great every day," Barwin said after Thursday's game, via CSN Philly. "He's a Pro Bowl player. I thought the play of the day was the turnover. Second-and-2, Fletcher dominated the play and got a TFL (tackle for a loss), made it third-and-4. I think that was the play of the game that set the tone for the whole game."
Cox not only harassed Romo but also dominated the line of scrimmage, shutting down MVP candidate DeMarco Murray.
Among 3-4 defensive ends, only J.J. Watt, Muhammad Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson have earned higher grades from Pro Football Focus this season. Cox's 26 quarterback hurries are only five fewer than Watt's 31.
With Barwin, Cox, linebacker Mychal Kendricks and safety Malcolm Jenkins enjoying career-best seasons, Philadelphia's defense is the class of the NFC East.
