Congress asks NFL, NFLPA to begin HGH testing in letter

As Chairs and Ranking Members of the Committee and Subcommittee of jurisdiction, we have long been concerned about the use of performance-enhancing substances in sports. We have been reluctant to engage more deeply in this matter, believing this is a problem best solved by allowing labor and management to follow through on their agreement. But as the upcoming Olympics reminds us, performance enhancing drug testing is a critical tool for protecting athletes, the integrity of the games they play, and the health and safety aspiring athletes. It is time for the NFL to follow the Olympic model and start testing for HGH. Until you do, questions will remain about the commitment of the athletes and owners of the NFL to health, safety, and fair play.