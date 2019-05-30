Conference USA announces 10-game schedule on NFL Network

NFL Network's schedule of C-USA games is highlighted by two matchups featuring defending conference champions UAB (vs. South Alabama on Sept. 21 and at Southern Miss on Nov. 9), as well as conference runner-up Middle Tennessee (vs. FIU on Oct. 26). Additionally, NFL Network's schedule includes teams which won bowl games in 2018 in Louisiana Tech (vs. Grambling on Sept. 7 and vs. Southern Miss on Oct. 19) and FIU (at Middle Tennessee on Oct. 26).