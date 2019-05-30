Conference USA announces 10-game schedule on NFL Network

Conference USA announced the 2019 schedule of games broadcast on NFL Network today.
The 10-game schedule of games airs on Saturday afternoons, beginning Saturday, Sept. 7 with Grambling at Louisiana Tech. Kick-off time for all games is currently scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.
NFL Network's schedule of C-USA games is highlighted by two matchups featuring defending conference champions UAB (vs. South Alabama on Sept. 21 and at Southern Miss on Nov. 9), as well as conference runner-up Middle Tennessee (vs. FIU on Oct. 26). Additionally, NFL Network's schedule includes teams which won bowl games in 2018 in Louisiana Tech (vs. Grambling on Sept. 7 and vs. Southern Miss on Oct. 19) and FIU (at Middle Tennessee on Oct. 26).
Provided below is the 2019 NFL Network schedule (all times Eastern):
Sept. 7: Grambling vs. Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 14: Army vs. UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 21: South Alabama vs. UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 28: Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 19: Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 26: FIU vs. Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 2: UTEP vs. North Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 9: UAB vs. Southern Miss, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 23: North Texas vs. Rice, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 30: Southern Miss vs. Florida Atlantic, 3:30 p.m.
C-USA football games on NFL Network will also be available through the NFL app and via Watch NFL Network on smartphones, tablets, PCs and connected TV devices for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.