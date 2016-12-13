Concerns exist regarding Oakland stadium project's financing

NFL officials and members of the Raiders brass met Monday with the Lott Group to discuss its proposal to keep the team in Oakland, however, there are concerns about the project's financing and how much of the onus is on the NFL and the Raiders, two sources informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
"There are some very real questions about the plan and term sheet put for by the Lott group," Rapoport explained Tuesday on NFL Network's Up to the Minute Live. "Mainly that it seems to put the onus on the NFL and the Raiders to come up with all the money where the investment group, Fortress Investments, is not really on the hook for a lot of the money. They're promising no guarantees."
Rapoport added that one source with direct knowledge of the situation described the proposal as "deeply flawed" -- something that does not bode well for the city of Oakland.
The Monday meeting was the first time in a while the Raiders have been at the table with city and the session was cordial and friendly, per Rapoport.
On Wednesday, the NFL has a league meeting in Dallas, where the issue is expected to be addressed. This comes at a time when the Raiders have their eyes on Las Vegas, with the Nevada Legislature having approved $750 million in public funding.
"One thing that the owners are going to want to hear from the groups during this meeting is: Is there a viable proposal that could convince the Raiders to wait?" NFL Network's Judy Battista said, "and could convince the other owners to not approve a move to Las Vegas?"