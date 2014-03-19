Competition Committee considering changes to PAT

The NFL continues to entertain ideas for spicing up the time-tested extra point.
The league's Competition Committee outlined a pair of potential tweaks to the point after during a Wednesday conference call announcing the agenda for next week's Annual League Meeting in Orlando.
Here's what's on the table for the PAT:
Idea No. 1
The New England Patriots have proposed moving the line of scrimmage for extra points from the 2-yard line to the defensive team's 25-yard line in order to make the play more competitive.
Under that proposal -- one of 13 new rules to be voted on in Florida -- teams would continue to wield the option to go for a two-point conversion from the 2-yard line.
We don't expect this to pass.
Idea No. 2
It's not one of the 13 proposed rules, but the committee also supports a plan to move PATs to the 20-yard line during one week of preseason action in 2014. This softer change has a much better chance of becoming a reality this summer.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told NFL Network in January that the committee eventually might abolish the point after in favor of a brand-new scoring system. Before it's deep-sixed, look for extra points to be massaged and tweaked into something more enticing for the fans.
