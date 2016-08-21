Competition Committee approves revisions to injury report

The Competition Committee has approved the following revisions to the Injury Report Policy:
The Practice Report has been modified to eliminate the "Out" category in order to avoid confusion between information provided in the Practice Report and its Game Status Report.
As amended, the Practice Report section requires injured players to be listed as Did Not Participate, Limited Participation (defined as less than 100 percent of a player's normal repetitions) or Full Participation (defined as 100 percent of a player's normal repetitions).
The Game Status Report section has been modified to eliminate the "Probable" category and redefines the "Doubtful" and "Questionable" categories. As amended, Questionable means it is uncertain as to whether the player will play in the game; Doubtful means it is unlikely the player will participate; and Out means the player will not play.
The "Probable" category was eliminated from the Game Status Report because approximately 95 percent of the players who were listed as "Probable" in prior years did in fact play in the game. If there is any question concerning a player's availability for the game, he should be listed as "Questionable."
Under the revised Game Status Report section, if a player is certain to play -- even if he has been listed in the club's practice report during that week -- the player will no longer be listed in the club's Game Status Report. However, if such a player is then deactivated for the game, the club will be required to provide an explanation to the league, and will be subject to possible discipline.