Commanders outlast Hotshots for key Western win

The aforementioned Wolford was 19 of 33 for 246 yards and two touchdowns, but his three interceptions loomed huge. Hotshots receiver Rashad Ross, who has emerged as the league's top receiving threat, had five catches for 106 yards and his league-leading sixth TD catch of the campaign. Five other receivers are tied for second with just two scoring grabs. Wolford's 10 touchdown throws also lead the league.