Comfort factor will be paramount in Burress' NFL return

Ryan is the right coach for Burress to play under following his two-year hiatus from the league. The Jets' coach enjoys a great rapport with his players, and his willingness to communicate with them on a daily basis builds trust between player and coach. With a solid relationship established through consistent communication, Ryan can challenge his players to fulfill their potential. In managing Burress, his affable personality will allow him to push his star to be at his best on and off the field. Burress will not be inclined to balk at Ryan's demands because he knows his coach has his back and will be effusive in his praise if he meets his demands. At the end of the day, players want to play for coaches who show their love for their own guys and that will be the case for Burress in New York.