Comfort factor will be paramount in Burress' NFL return

Published: Jul 31, 2011 at 10:45 AM

After playing for intense, controlling coaches such as Bill Cowher and Tom Coughlin, then spending two years in prison, Plaxico Burress has cast his lot with Rex Ryan, the gregarious coach of the New York Jets. Is Ryan the right man to make Burress a factor again, or should the receiver have returned to his old stomping grounds with the Steelers or Giants?

  • Jason La Canfora NFL Network

  • Burress a perfect fit for Ryan, Jets

Players love Rex and Rex loves outspoken players. I don't see any problems here whatsoever. Burress clearly wanted to stay near his home if possible, and after what he's been through, whatever he is comfortable with is paramount. That's what matters. 

  <table align="right" width="315px"> 
   <tbody> 
    <tr> 
     <td> 
      <content:static src="/widgets/custom/packages/latest_debates.html"></content:static></td> 
    </tr> 
   </tbody> 
  </table> The [Jets](/teams/newyorkjets/profile?team=NYJ) have been big on taking on older guys on short-term deals -- see: LaDainian Tomlinson, Jason Taylor and Trevor Pryce -- and Rex's personality attracts players and big personalities. He can handle a veteran locker room, like the one he had in Baltimore, with no shortage of quirky guys or egos.

He fits a definite need with the Jets -- a big-target receiver to get some jump balls for Mark Sanchez -- and he comes at the right price, $3 million. Burress has every motivation to stay out of trouble and try to parlay this one-year tryout into a bigger deal in 2012, and the Jets, with Super Bowl-or-bust aspirations, are always willing to take a relative gamble like this.

Seems like a perfect fit to me.

  • Steve Wyche NFL.com

  • Onus is on Burress, not Jets, to return to form

If Burress needs a coach to get him going, make him comfortable or whatever, then things might not work out for him. Burress should be self-motivated to be great.

He'll be coached hard by his position coaches, but how good he wants to be comes back to him.

What Burress needs to avoid is getting caught up in the bluster, and remain focused and humble. There are enough strong personalities in that locker room to cover for him while he gets re-acclimated and does his job.

  • Bucky Brooks NFL.com

  • Trust in Ryan is key for Burress

Ryan is the right coach for Burress to play under following his two-year hiatus from the league. The Jets' coach enjoys a great rapport with his players, and his willingness to communicate with them on a daily basis builds trust between player and coach. With a solid relationship established through consistent communication, Ryan can challenge his players to fulfill their potential. In managing Burress, his affable personality will allow him to push his star to be at his best on and off the field. Burress will not be inclined to balk at Ryan's demands because he knows his coach has his back and will be effusive in his praise if he meets his demands. At the end of the day, players want to play for coaches who show their love for their own guys and that will be the case for Burress in New York.

  • Dave Dameshek NFL.com

  • Burress evokes memories of another 30-something athlete in NYC

Sorry for not taking a side, but I really don't think it matters if Burress lines up for a disciplinarian or a players' coach. Ironic though it sounds for a guy who just finished a 21-month stretch in the pokey, he's just not an inherently felonious sorta guy, at least according to his teammates over the years. A little flaky? Sure, but not a guy who made a habit of making trouble inside the locker room or out. In other words, he's more like a less-tweety, more productive Chad Ochocinco than he is Rae Carruth.

How will he actually perform? Tough to say, but history is on his side. Another 30-something New York athlete on a one-year contract did pretty well after coming back from a gunshot wound. Remember Roy Hobbs?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Would a Super Bowl LVI win make Rams QB Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer?

Would a victory in Super Bowl LVI make Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer? Steve Mariucci and Nate Burleson are split. See how six NFL analysts answered.
news

2021 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Many NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory, but there are 12 franchises that have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title his season? Let's debate!
news

2021 NFL season: Which offseason trade will be most impactful?

How much will Julio Jones elevate the Titans' offense? Can Matthew Stafford make the Rams a contender once again? Our analysts offer their predictions on the offseason trade that will be most impactful in 2021.
news

2021 NFL season: Which non-QB rookie will have the biggest impact?

Will former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase create more magic together in 2021 now that they've been reunited on the Bengals? NFL analysts weigh in on which non-QB rookie will make the biggest impact in the upcoming season.
news

2021 NFL season: Which head coach has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl?

Nine current NFL head coaches have won a Super Bowl, leaving 23 others still searching for the elusive Lombardi Trophy. Who has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl in the upcoming season? Let's debate!
news

Which QB drafted No. 1 overall will win most games in 2021 NFL season?

There are eight potential NFL starting quarterbacks who entered the league as a No. 1 overall draft pick. Which player will win the most games in 2021? Let's debate!
news

2021 NFL season: Which QB matchup are you most anticipating?

Tom Brady versus Cam Newton is one of the most compelling QB matchups we'll see during the 2021 NFL season, but it's not the only enticing one. Which QB clashes are our analysts most anticipating this year? Four different battles receive at least one vote.
news

Which game should kick off the 2021 NFL season? Bucs-Cowboys among top choices

With the NFL schedule release just one week away, NFL.com's player analysts debate which matchup is their top choice for the NFL's Kickoff Game.
news

Is former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman a Hall of Famer?

Announcing his retirement Monday, Julian Edelman helped the New England Patriots win three Super Bowls and was one of the best postseason wideouts in NFL history. But does he belong in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
news

Which offseason NFL quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck?

Looking at the trades, re-signings and free-agent acquisitions made this offseason, which quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck? Our NFL analysts debate!
news

2021 NFL free agency: Which team needs to be most active this offseason? 

Which NFL teams need to be most active in free agency? Joe Thomas says Chris Ballard and the Colts must be the most aggressive this offseason, but one former NFL general manager disagrees. Check out the rest of the answers from our NFL Media analysts.
news

Deshaun Watson's best landing spot in a trade? Jets, 49ers, Panthers among enticing options

Texans QB Deshaun Watson has requested a trade. What's the best possible landing spot for a 25-year-old superstar at the game's most important position? And what kind of compensation would Houston require in a hypothetical deal? Let's debate!
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW