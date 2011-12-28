Comedian Maher taking heat for profane tweet about Tebow

Give comedian Bill Maher a reason to bash anything having to do with religion, and he'll gladly raise some hell. Tim Tebow's dreadful performance last week in Buffalo apparently was an opportunity Maher couldn't pass up.
Maher, who certainly isn't known as a football enthusiast, reveled in Tebow's three-interception game with a profane tweet during the Broncos' 40-14 blowout loss to the Bills, drawing the ire of Tebow fans, conservatives and Christians alike.
"Wow, Jesus just (screwed) #TimTebow bad! And on Xmas Eve! Somewhere in hell Satan is tebowing, saying to Hitler "Hey, Buffalo's killing them," Maher tweeted.
Tebow, 2011's top religion author, hasn't directly responded to Maher, but after the game, he did tweet this: "Tough game today but what's most important is being able to celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Merry Christmas everyone GB2."
Maher now is taking some heat -- particularly on Twitter -- from people who have called for a boycott of his HBO show, "Real Time with Bill Maher." Fox News' Eric Bolling took Maher to task on "The Five" and with this tweet: "Bill Maher is disgusting vile trash. I can't even repeat what he just tweeted about Tebow..on Christmas Eve. #straighttohellBill"
Not that Maher cares about what others say.
"All u J-freaks having a cow re my Tebow tweets pls go back to the much longer piece we did on 11/4 Real Time and have a proper heart attack," he tweeted Wednesday afternoon.
Maher is a proud apatheist and even made a 2008 documentary film titled "Religulous" that mocked organized religion, so nobody should be surprised he would tweet such a thing about Tebow. But of all the Tebow-related hatred out there, this seems to hit below the waist.