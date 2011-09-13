Colts waive TE McNeill, release two from practice squad

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts waived tight end Michael McNeill on Tuesday and released wide receiver Chris Brooks and defensive back DeAndre McDaniel from the practice squad.
Brooks was an undrafted free agent who spent most of the 2010 season on the Indianapolis practice squad. McNeill was an undrafted rookie, and McDaniel joined the team Sept. 7.
The moves come one day after the Colts claimed guard Seth Olsen off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings. Olsen was the Denver Broncos' fourth-round draft pick in 2009. He played in three games with the Broncos, then was waived and spent most of last season on the Vikings' practice squad.
