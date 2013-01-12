Colts special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf leaving team

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf will not be back on coach Chuck Pagano's staff next season.
Maalouf followed Pagano from Baltimore to Indianapolis last year. Under Maalouf, punter Pat McAfee averaged 48.2 yards per punt, kicker Adam Vinatieri continued to make game-winning kicks and the punt and kickoff coverage units improved.
The Colts did not say what Maalouf plans to do next. Offensive coordinator Bruce Arians is expected to be a candidate for head coaching jobs in Chicago, Philadelphia and San Diego.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press