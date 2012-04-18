Colts' season tickets available for first time since 2003

The perennial playoff contender veered off a cliff last season before shedding a robust list of household names -- including some guy named Peyton Manning. To top it off, there's a new coach and general manager in the house.
Directly linked to everything above: Season tickets are available for the first time since 2003.
"It's not unexpected considering the things that have transpired, (the team) going 2-14 and the departure of Peyton (Manning)," Pete Ward, the team's chief operating officer, told The Indianapolis Star this week. "In all honesty, we thought the economy would have affected us more than it has to this point, and then there's the fact we're one of the NFL's smaller markets."
Manning's presence in Indy, beginning in 1998, transformed the Colts and the city, generating heaps of money for both. The team has sold out 113 of 114 games since 1999, including 79 straight, per The Star.
Roughly 4,000 tickets are set to be dropped on the public. The drafting of Manning's heir apparent, Andrew Luck -- along with some assurance that Luck is the real deal -- will likely find those tickets a home.