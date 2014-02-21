Colts' Ryan Grigson: I'd still do Trent Richardson trade

Back in November when Trent Richardson was being severely outplayed by Donald Brown, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson would make the same trade all over again to surrender his 2014 first-round pick for the struggling tailback.
Grigson's answer was far from a surprise after he insisted last month that Richardson was a vital part of the Colts' 2013 success.
Grigson said Friday that Richardson is a "tough, good, talented football player" with a broad skill set.
"He expects what we expect," Grigson continued. "And that's greatness."
Although Grigson concedes that "there's room for improvement" and Richardson is still learning how best to operate in Pep Hamilton's offense, he believes the Colts remain "in a great place with him."
That great place has left his team without a first-round pick.
On the bright side, Grigson believes this year's draft class is deep enough with extra quality juniors to make up for not having a selection in the top 50 picks.
Here's what else we learned from Grigson on Friday:
» The Colts lost key offensive players such as Reggie Wayne, Vick Ballard and Donald Thomas to injury last season, but Grigson emphasized that tight end Dwayne Allen's hip surgery was an especially tough blow. "The guy's a beast," Grigson said.
» Grigson was noncommittal on the possibility of using the franchise tag on a young player such as Vontae Davis, saying there has been no decision on that front yet.
