Colts ride strong defensive play past Browns

INDIANAPOLIS -- Andrew Luck threw for two touchdowns in Saturday's preseason game, and the Indianapolis defense did not allow a touchdown for the second straight week as the Colts beat Cleveland 27-6.
Indy's offense was in sync most of the night. The Colts scored on the opening series of both halves before Luck and most of the starters exited early in the third quarter.
But Indy's starting defense dominated the game.
Four days after being named the starter, Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden went 12 of 25 for 105 yards. Trent Richardson ran seven times for 31 yards, while the rest of the Browns combined for 28 yards rushing.
Luck finished 16 of 25 for 164 yards with one interception.
