Colts QB Collins still being evaluated for possible concussion

Indianapolis Colts coach Jim Caldwell said quarterback Kerry Collins was still being evaluated Monday after leaving Sunday night's 23-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a possible concussion.
Collins didn't talk to reporters Monday because he was receiving injury treatment. He also missed practice time last week with a sore throwing shoulder.
Colts vice chairman Bill Polian told radio listeners Monday night that Collins was "feeling better today than he was yesterday," with a decision expected later this week.
"He has to go through a workout protocol, and we will know more later in the week," Polian said.
Caldwell said Monday he wasn't sure when the injury happened, but Collins gave way to Curtis Painter on the team's first drive of the fourth quarter.
Following the game, Caldwell was uncertain of Collins' status for next Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"They took him out of the game because he had some symptoms," Caldwell said. "We'll have to give you an update when it's evaluated further."
Collins took a hit from Steelers linebacker James Farrior late during the third quarter that might have been the cause of the concussion.
