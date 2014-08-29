Colts owner Jim Irsay has change of plea hearing set for Tuesday

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- A change of plea hearing has been set for Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who faces drug-related charges following a March traffic stop.
The hearing will take place Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET in Hamilton Superior Court IV, Hamilton County Chief deputy prosecuting attorney Andre Miksha told NFL Media in an email Friday.
According to The Associated Press, Miksha says that a not guilty plea had previously been entered on behalf of the 55-year-old Colts owner.
Miksha also told NFL Media that he cannot "provide any details of -- or even verify the existence of -- an agreement unless and until one" is filed Tuesday with Hamilton Superior Court or at a later date.
Irsay was arrested March 16 near his suburban Indianapolis home after he was spotted driving slowly, stopping in the roadway and failing to use a turn signal. Officers said he failed field sobriety tests. Various prescription drugs were found in his vehicle, along with more than $29,000 in cash.
Irsay was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving with a Schedule I or II controlled substance in his body. His trial had been scheduled for Thursday, but he requested and received a continuance.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.