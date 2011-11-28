Colts' Manning to have neck re-evaluated on Wednesday

Peyton Manning told reporters Sunday following yet another Indianapolis Colts loss that he's set to have another X-ray/checkup on his surgically repaired neck this Wednesday, but he gave no indication in regard to how his rehab is progressing.
Manning underwent neck surgery Sept. 8 -- his third such operation in 19 months -- and has been out indefinitely since the operation.
Manning has not been placed on season-ending injured reserve, and the Star reported the Colts remain hopeful he will be able to practice at some point in December.