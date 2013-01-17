Colts' Luck, Wayne, Irsay featured on 'Parks and Rec'

We know Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Andrew Luck can wing the football like a veteran, but his acting chops still need some reps.
Luck joined forces with Colts owner Jim Irsay and wide receiver Reggie Wayne on the latest episode of "Parks and Recreation," set to air Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Bottom line: If you're a fan of the show -- and we are -- you'll delight at the sight of Colts megafan Andy drinking in his first on-field visit to Lucas Oil Stadium, where (real-life team insider) Rob Lowe, aka Chris Traeger, introduces the gang to Irsay in the flesh.
Andy, the naive everyman, morphs into a teenage girl as he comes face to face with Luck and Wayne. They tolerate him before Luck wisely swats down the advances of eternally bumbling office drone Jerry.
"I'm a big fan, Mr. Luck," Jerry quivers.
"OK, guy, settle down," Luck says.
Final analysis: Luck has a ways to go to match Peyton Manning in the acting realm, but any young thespian would be a tad jittery in the presence of Ron Swanson's glorious mustache.