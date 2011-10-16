Colts lose RB Addai, OT Castonzo; Bengals down LB Maualuga

CINCINNATI -- The Indianapolis Colts' struggling offense is missing running back Joseph Addai and left tackle Anthony Castonzo in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Addai didn't practice all week because of a hamstring injury. He had been listed as questionable Friday.
Castonzo also was inactive Sunday with a sprained ankle. Jeff Linkenbach takes his place, moving from right to left tackle. Guard Ryan Diem, limited by an ankle injury, moves to right tackle.
The Bengals were missing middle linebacker Rey Maualuga, who sprained an ankle Thursday. Rookie guard Clint Boling also was inactive.
