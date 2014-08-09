Colts' Khaled Holmes out 2-3 weeks with ankle injury

Coach Chuck Pagano told reporters Saturday that banged-up center Khaled Holmes will miss just two to three weeks with the sprained ankle he suffered in Thursday's 13-10 preseason loss to the New York Jets.
The Colts expect Holmes to return in time for the team's Week 1 showdown with Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos. That's a sigh of relief for a line that recently lost guard Donald Thomas for the season with a torn quad and seventh-round lineman Ulrick John for the foreseeable future with a broken ankle.
Protecting Andrew Luck has never been more important for a Colts squad with Super Bowl aspirations. Getting Holmes back would go a long way toward solidifying a front five currently in flux.
