Colts' Irsay remains behind Manning, talks taking QB in draft

Irsay's 0-10 Colts won't lose this week, thanks to the merciful beauty of a league-mandated bye week. And Irsay decided to spend part of his open Sunday discussing what the future might hold at the quarterback position in Indianapolis.
"Yea I saw (USC quarterback Matt) Barkley n (Stanford QB Andrew) Luck last nite, and there's others with big time potential," Irsay tweeted in his unmistakable prose. "but we want 18 back under center soon/18 now-2012Class future."
18, of course, is Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, who hasn't played this season while he recovers from his latest neck surgery. Manning's long-term future remains a question mark, leading to speculation that Indy will select a quarterback (most likely Luck) if it has the top pick in next April's NFL draft.
The idea of securing Luck -- considered a can't-miss prospect by many -- has led to speculation that Manning's time with the Colts could be ending. Irsay made it clear, however, that drafting a quarterback doesn't say anything about Manning's future in Indy.
"It's very possible 18 back at full strength n we take future QB high in draft," Irsay wrote. "it's not necessarily 1 or the other...stay tuned4 wild ride!"
Could Luck and Manning co-exist on the same team? It'd be a fascinating subplot, one that hinges on the health of the Colts' franchise star.