Colts' Dwayne Allen: 2012 NFL Draft cost him $1 million

We sit one day away from 32 young men hearing their names called and having the dream of being a 2013 NFL Draft pick realized. Over the course of this weekend we will hear from players who are so giddy to be drafted their draft slots will have little consequence in their minds.
Not every player will be ecstatic, however.
Indianapolis Colts tight end Dwayne Allen, who "can't stand the draft," told the Indianapolis Star's Mike Chappell on Wednesday about his bitter experience during the 2012 NFL Draft.
Coming out of Clemson, Allen was told by draft evaluators he likely would be a first-round pick. He would go at least in the second round, he was sure.
But on day two of the draft, as he sat at home watching and waiting with his family, he kept hearing unknown players' names get called. Finally, in the third round, he got a phone call.
"I was like, '(expletive) it's the Colts,'" he told Chappell. "(Owner Jim Irsay) gets on and said, 'Hey, Dwayne, we're going to take you with the next pick. We're excited to have you. Hold on for coach Pagano.' Coach starts talking to me and the entire time I'm emotionless. I was more pissed than anything else."
The biggest reason for Allen's cold manner was that his perceived freefall into the third round cost him at least $1 million in bonus money out of the gate.
"You're just watching as that money goes away," Allen said. "You've never had it, but that doesn't stop you from thinking, 'Man, I'm losing money.'"
Allen said he was rude when talking to Colts coaches and went to bed that night angry. He quickly realized he was fortunate to be drafted at all.
"It took me time to calm down and realize how much of a blessing it was just to get that phone call," he said. "How many guys are sitting at home and their phones didn't ring?"