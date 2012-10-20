Colts donate tickets to Fever's WNBA Finals game

Five members of the Indianapolis Colts purchased 2,500 tickets to Indiana Fever's WNBA Finals game against the Minnesota Lynx. The tickets will be given away at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday, the Indianapolis Star reported.
Reggie Wayne, Robert Mathis, Antoine Bethea, Pat McAfee and Jerraud Powers donated the tickets. The Fever lead the Lynx in the series, 2-1, and could clinch the title in Sunday's Game 4. Wayne wore a Fever shirt during his postgame interviews after the Colts' loss to the New York Jets last week.
Owner Jim Irsay showed his support on Twitter: