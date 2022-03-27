Around the NFL

Colts coach Frank Reich on acquiring QB Matt Ryan: 'We needed each other'

Published: Mar 27, 2022 at 12:45 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

The revolving quarterback carousel in Indianapolis can't go unnoticed as the Colts are set to enter 2022 with their fifth starting QB in as many seasons.

The Colts are the only team in NFL history to have a different QB start 15-plus games in four consecutive seasons, per NFL Research. Indy is on track to extend that remarkable stat after acquiring longtime Falcons QB Matt Ryan, who hasn't missed a game in 12 seasons.

Frank Reich, who's been the Colts head coach for every one of those four seasons, believes Ryan is the QB to not only end that trend but also help take Indianapolis to the promised land.

"I think everyone saw from the outside that this is a good fit," Reich told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero during an interview at the Annual League Meeting on Sunday. "Like, people can universally agree you got a guy who's still playing at a high level with a team and roster that is built to make some noise. We needed each other."

Ryan wasn't initially on the Colts radar after trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders on March 9, according to Reich. Once the rumors of Deshaun Watson landing in Atlanta arose, the Colts began to formulate the idea of acquiring the 2016 AP Most Valuable Player. Despite Watson ultimately choosing the Cleveland Browns, the Colts persisted with their pursuit of Ryan once deciding he was an ideal fit.

"The first thing I'm looking at is, is the accuracy still there and what does the arm look like," Reich explained. "So, dig into every throw from the last couple years. Look at the ball velocity, look at the length, look at the accuracy, look at the movement skills and I see no diminishing physical skills."

Ryan, who will turn 37 years old by the time training camp starts, was just 32 passing yards short of eclipsing the 4,000-yard mark for the 11th consecutive season in 2021. With All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor blossoming into one the NFL's best ball-carriers, a young corps of wide receivers and a roster with seven returning Pro Bowlers, Reich is excited to see what he believes will be a seamless transition into the Colts' offense.

"I'm looking forward to digging into that this offseason with Matt, with our coaches," Reich said. "It's going to be 80 percent of what we've done in the past, 90 percent, but then there's going to be tweaks. We will look through all of his film. We'll pull out concepts that he's done a lot in Atlanta and he's been successful with. We'll listen to how he's thought about those things, how they compliment what we do and then we'll find ways to integrate some of those things. Then I'm sure together, I can already tell in a few short discussions with him, that we will create some things together. Some of it is bringing together his old and what we've been doing, yet there's still things that will be created together. I'm looking forward to those."

The Colts 2021 season ended in disaster after a shocking Week 18 defeat to the three-win Jacksonville Jaguars effectively took them out of the playoffs. Reich sees a new day in Indianapolis with the arrival of Ryan, but also believes going through such a heart-breaking experience will benefit them in the future.

"When you finish the season the way we did, it eats at you forever. It will never go away," said Reich. "I've just seen this time and time again, not only in my own career, but you just look around in sports history, this happens. It happens where you go through an epic collapse or failure, and then that actually turns out to be the very thing that sparks you to go to that next level. That's what we're believing and thinking is gonna happen in Indianapolis."

Related Content

news

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers 'would've turned over every stone' for a QB had Tom Brady stayed retired

Tom Brady was always the apple of Bruce Arians' eye this offseason. But if the legendary quarterback was going to remain retired, the Buccaneers were prepared to go all-in on acquiring another starter. The process, in fact, had already begun.
news

Bills' Sean McDermott looking for Josh Allen to run less in 2022: 'We want to evolve'

As Josh Allen prepares for his fifth NFL season, his coach expects him to continue improving. Sean McDermott also wants his superstar QB to do it in a slightly different manner. That is, he wants Allen to run less.
news

Raiders' Chandler Jones: Playing alongside Maxx Crosby is 'dangerous' for opposing QBs

Newly signed Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones expressed his excitement to play alongside pass rusher ﻿Maxx Crosby﻿ and it was part of his decision to play in Las Vegas. 
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Saturday, March 26

The Chiefs plan to sign former Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Opportunity to make an 'immediate impact' factored into signing with Chiefs

Newly signed Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling believes being a vertical threat will make for a seamless fit into Kansas City's offense. 
news

Marcus Mariota excited to reunite with Arthur Smith: I really believe in 'what he's doing'

Marcus Mariota was introduced as the newest Falcon on Friday and conveyed that he's signed with Atlanta for another opportunity to start and to reunite with Arthur Smith.
news

Deshaun Watson introduced as Browns quarterback, maintains innocence amid allegations

Browns GM Andrew Berry, coach Kevin Stefanski and QB Deshaun Watson addressed the media on Friday for the first time since Watson was acquired via trade from the Texans. Berry said the team did "as much work as possible" looking into Watson's allegations and character, while Watson maintained his innocence and said, "I don't have any regrets." 
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, March 25

Linebacker Jarrad Davis is returning to the team that drafted him in 2017 after the Detroit Lions signed him to a free-agent deal. 
news

Panthers plan to 'add to' quarterback room, haven't received calls about possible trade

Speaking with reporters Friday, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said Sam Darnold is in the "lead" for QB1, the door is open for Cam Newton to return, but the team is definitely looking to add another quarterback. 
news

Wayne Mackie, longtime NFL linesman and member of officiating department, dies at 62

Longtime NFL official Wayne Mackie died Thursday night at the age of of 62. Mackie was a head linesman in the league from 2007 through 2016.
news

Tyreek Hill might challenge new Dolphins teammate Jaylen Waddle to race

Tyreek Hill joins a Dolphins offense already boasting a speedster in second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle﻿. Before a track meet breaks out on the gridiron, Hill might challenge his new teammate to a race to establish speed superiority.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW