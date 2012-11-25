Around the League

Presented By

Colts cheerleaders shave heads for leukemia research

Published: Nov 25, 2012 at 09:20 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders, Megan and Crystal Ann, had their heads shaved by the team mascot after the third quarter of Sunday's game at Lucas Oil Stadium as part of a challenge to raise money for leukemia research.

The two pledged to have their heads shaved if they raised $10,000. They reached $22,670.50.

The Colts' mascot, Blue, challenged all of the team's cheerleaders via Twitter to do it, and Megan and Crystal Ann accepted. Both were brunettes with hair that draped past their shoulders, but they couldn't stop smiling Sunday as those locks dropped to the field. The money was raised through online donations and still is being accepted.

Megan's father was in the stands and held a sign over the rails that read: "Megan... Bald is beautiful. You are Chuckstrong ... Love Dad"

Several Colts players, including quarterback Andrew Luck, and those who work for the organization already shaved their heads in support of first-year coach Chuck Pagano, who was diagnosed with leukemia in Week 4 and has undergone aggressive chemotherapy.

Pagano attended the game and stepped out of a suite with Colts owner Jim Irsay in the fourth quarter. Pagano received a standing ovation from the announced crowd of 64,366 as he was shown on the video screen. He patted himself on the chest and mouthed the words "thank you" several times.

"That's huge," Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne said of Pagano being in attendance for his team's 20-13 victory over the Buffalo Bills. "We knew he was here before the game. Our motto was, when it's all said and done when this game's done, make sure he's smiling.

"We went out there with that approach. ... Hopefully he's on his way smiling."

The entire Indianapolis community seemingly has joined the cause. The Colts have raised more than $250,000, and several local businesses also have collected and donated funds.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE