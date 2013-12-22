Colts blow past Chiefs for big road win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Andrew Luck threw for 241 yards and a touchdown as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Kansas City Chiefs 23-7 on Sunday in a potential preview of an AFC wild-card playoff game.
Alex Smith threw for 153 yards for Kansas City, but he also lost a fumble and was picked off twice. He had thrown just six interceptions in the first 14 games.
Jamaal Charles ran for 106 yards and the game's opening touchdown, but Kansas City failed to keep him involved as the Colts scored the final 23 points.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press