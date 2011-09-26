Colts appear willing to manage with Collins, Painter at QB

The ghastly nature of the Indianapolis Colts' quarterback situation was on full display Sunday night, leading to renewed speculation that the team is in the market for a veteran stopgap.
One name that continues to pop up is David Garrard, whacked earlier this month by the Jacksonville Jaguars in an ending not unlike Joe Pesci's sudden demise in "Goodfellas."
In theory, the partnership makes sense, but Garrard's agent, Al Irby, told The Associated Press in an email Monday that the Colts haven't contacted him about his client.
There seems to be some kind of stink on Garrard, who threw 23 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions last year and made a Pro Bowl yet doesn't seem to have any teams willing to give him a shot.
Kerry Collins managed to throw for just 93 yards in three-plus quarters before exiting the Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with concussion-like symptoms. Curtis Painter followed, and while he did lead the Colts on a game-tying touchdown drive, he also made a costly overthrow of a wide-open Pierre Garcon and fumbled on a sack, resulting in a return for a touchdown. The Coltslost on a late field goal to fall to 0-3.
Colts coach Jim Caldwell said Monday that Collins' condition remains unclear. Caldwell also said after the loss that he will "look at all the other factors involved" before naming a Week 4 starter.
As for a Peyton Manning return this season, don't count on it. Colts owner Jim Irsay delivered some mixed messages on the topic Monday morning, but it continues to look like even a December return borders on pipe-dream status. NFL Network's Albert Breer reported last week that Manning is dealing with a nine- to 12-month rehabilitation process, which would have him ready for training camp in 2012.