Colts' Andrew Luck takes kids to Indy 500 in helicopter

When he's not busy crashing weddings or garnering fan support in the Madden 15 NFL Cover Vote, the Colts quarterback spends his free time taking local kids to the Indianapolis 500.
In a helicopter. And a pace car.
On Sunday, Luck accompanied two young fans from the Riley Hospital for Children -- where the QB tutors patients -- on a chopper that landed on Turn One of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The trio then got into a pace car, took a lap around the track and delivered the green flag to the start/finish line in time for the race, which was won by Ryan Hunter-Reay.
"It was a lot of fun," Luck told The Indianapolis Star.
Fun, indeed, especially for MaKenzi Rooksberry, 11, and Johliel Austin, 14. MaKenzi, selected for her courage, had been a passenger in the chopper before, being transported to Riley in the winter of 2013 after a moving vehicle collided with her sled head-on.
Meanwhile, Johliel, an eighth-grader at KIPP Indianapolis College Preparatory School, was chosen for the ride as a representative of Change the Play, a health and wellness program Luck started with the hospital.
The kids undoubtedly will remember Sunday's event. As for Luck, with one full day remaining before organized team activities, it's anyone's guess where he pops up next.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" predicts 2014 starting lineups and talks insider goodness with Bucky Brooks.