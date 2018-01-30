Colts' Andrew Luck regaining strength, close to throwing

Luck had surgery last January for a torn labrum and was originally slated to be back for 2017. It wasn't to be. At one point during the 2017 season, Luck was throwing as part of his rehab, though he was shut down and placed on injured reserve on Nov. 2. At the time, GM Chris Ballard said "I'm not getting career-ending from anybody. What we're getting is 'be patient.'"