Colt McCoy won't call James Harrison a dirty player

The Cleveland Browns quarterback suffered a nasty concussion after Harrison leveled him with a helmet-to-helmet hit during a Thursday night game last December.
The Browns passer sat out the rest of the season, essentially vanishing from the media. He's seen replays of the hit but has no memory of the collision. While many accused Harrison of playing outside the rules -- the linebacker received a one-game suspension for the collision -- McCoy won't go there.
"I'm outside the pocket. I'm trying to make a play," McCoy told The Dan Patrick Show on Friday, via ProFootballTalk.com.
Not that we expected anything else, but Harrison never picked up the phone to check on McCoy's condition.
"He plays in our division, they're a rival against us so I didn't expect to hear from him," McCoy said, after calling Harrison an "outstanding" player.
McCoy entered that Week 14 game as Cleveland's promising young starter. Six months later, his future with the team is in limbo after the Browns selected Brandon Weeden in the first round of the draft. McCoy doesn't fault Harrison for how last season ended, but there's no question the Steelers linebacker altered his career path in Cleveland.