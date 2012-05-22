Colt McCoy takes first snaps at Browns' OTAs

After what we heard from general manager Tom Heckert on Monday, the starting quarterback role for the Cleveland Browns sure sounds like Brandon Weeden's job to lose.
For the record, however, Colt McCoywas under center for the Browns' first full-team snap during Tuesday's OTA gathering.
Perhaps it was nothing more than a technicality. Weeden stepped in soon after to take over for McCoy, and the pair alternated snaps before veteran Seneca Wallace, who many have shoved to the side in this competition, entered third in the pecking order, according to The Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot.
McCoy reportedly threw the ball with velocity, but the team is enamored with Weeden's consistently big arm along with his overall size -- both critical in the AFC North. Heckert told reporters Monday not to read into these drills, meaning first snaps could be nothing more than what happens on a lonely day in May.
Thinking down the road: It's been eons since a Browns quarterback lasted a full season, so we're bound to see both Weeden and McCoy in 2012 -- probably even Wallace if the floor falls out.