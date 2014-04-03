Colt McCoy signs contract with Washington Redskins

In Wednesday's edition of the "Around The League Podcast," we speculated if Colt McCoy's next job might be on the sideline as an assistant coach with the University of Texas.
Any hypothetical post-NFL plans are now on hold.
McCoy spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers as a backup behind Colin Kaepernick. He spent his previous three NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns, who selected him in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He has a 6-15 career record as a starter, all of them coming with the Browns.
McCoy's place on the Redskins' landscape is unclear. The team has an established starter in Robert Griffin III and a locked-in backup in Kirk Cousins. The Redskins reportedly were open to trading Cousins if they could get a second-round pick in return, though no team has surfaced willing to meet that price.
That makes McCoy a third-stringer at this point, making his roster spot far from certain.
