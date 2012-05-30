Colt McCoy plays good soldier at Browns' OTAs

Around the League

We learned that Brandon Weeden took the majority of first-team snaps with the Cleveland Browns during Wednesday's organized team activities. An obvious next question: Where is Colt McCoy's head at right now, after he was described last week as "a very hurt young man"?

NFL Network's Solomon Wilcots spoke with McCoy after Wednesday's session and asked him about the quarterback competition (if it can be called that).

"The best thing for me in this situation is to control what you can control ... and compete your tail off," McCoy said. "Whatever happens after that happens."

McCoy shrugged off any hard feelings on the heels of a tumultuous offseason in which team president Mike Holmgren and Co. pursued Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III, Sam Bradford and, ultimately, Weeden, the first-round draft pick who's being given every chance to earn the starting job. McCoy, by now, has learned to expect change in Cleveland, a constant since the team returned in 1999.

"Whether it was a surprise to me or not, I can't control what happens in this building," McCoy said.

Shurmur warned reporters not to make too much of Weeden taking first-team snaps. Weeden, meanwhile, talked about taking command of a Browns huddle filled with veterans, many of them his junior.

"The farther and farther we get into this thing, the more confident I get and the more confident I get in the huddle," Weeden said. "I think guys are really are taking to what I'm saying. If I come in and say something, it's not just some rookie just talking the talk."

We don't buy this quarterback battle for a minute, mainly because the Browns haven't convinced us there is one.

