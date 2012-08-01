Colt McCoy 'improved,' says Browns' Pat Shurmur

Cleveland Browns coach Pat Shurmur says quarterback Colt McCoy is improved this year despite his backup status. In related news, McCoy is likely available in a trade.
Brandon Weeden and Trent
Richardson head Cleveland's many new faces. Aditi Kinkhabwala reports from Browns camp. **More ...**
"Colt's doing great," Shurmur said via The Plain Dealer. "I think he's continuing to improve. I'm seeing him do things in this camp that he didn't do a year ago, and he's getting more comfortable within our system and he's coming to work every day and working hard. I think he's doing a good job."
Shurmur says more with whom he gives practice repetitions than he does with his words. Rookie Brandon Weeden has earned virtually all the snaps with the Browns' first team. If McCoy improved enough to help the Browns win, he'd have a legitimate chance to start.
McCoy is far more likely to be playing elsewhere when the season starts than starting in Cleveland. In the meantime, the Browns will showcase him in preseason games and probably continue to praise him in public.