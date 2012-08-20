Colt McCoy hopes Cleveland Browns won't trade him

The quarterback competition Colt McCoy was hoping for never materialized. It appears his opportunity to lead the Cleveland Browns as a starting quarterback only will happen again if things go horribly wrong.
Unsubstantiated rumors have pegged McCoy as a possible trade target of the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys. McCoy hopes none of them come true.
"If it comes to that, if they decide to do something, I'll deal with it] at that point," McCoy said, [via The Plain-Dealer. "But no one has said anything to me yet, and there's no place I'd rather be than here. I'm invested in this city and this team, and I wouldn't have it any other way."
It's uncertain if McCoy would even be the backup if he stayed in Cleveland. Coach Pat Shurmur said the No. 2 job is up for grabs. McCoy has played terrific in two preseason games, averaging over 10 yards per pass. Our resident Browns homer Marc Sessler doesn't want the team to deal McCoy either.
McCoy says things have slowed down for him and he's playing much better. But there's no doubt life is different as a reserve.
"They're spending a lot of time getting Brandon [Weeden] ready," he said. "I'm spending a lot of time in my playbook and watching a lot of tape. I feel pretty comfortable with what we're doing."