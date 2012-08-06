Colt McCoy doesn't believe Browns gave him fair shot

Have we reached the point where the Colt McCoy "situation" in Cleveland becomes the Colt McCoy "problem?"
It's certainly possible, after Pat Shurmur named rookie Brandon Weeden the Browns starting quarterback on Monday.
Brandon Weeden and Trent
Richardson head Cleveland's many new faces. Aditi Kinkhabwala reports from Browns camp. **More ...**
It was an expected move for a Browns team looking to go in a new direction, but McCoy is clearly disappointed how the process was handled.
"I haven't taken any snaps with the first group," McCoy said, via The Plain Dealer. "I thought coming in it would be a competition."
McCoy wouldn't say if he wants a trade, or if the team has approached him about a deal. In the meantime, he'll "continue to approach the job as if I'm the starter."
Weeden steps in after McCoy went 6-15 in parts of two seasons as starter. Weeden said there's no animosity between the two quarterbacks.
McCoy's frustration is understandable as a competitor, but it's not like he didn't get a fair crack at the gig. McCoy didn't have a ton of talent around him, but he also didn't show the ability to make chicken salad out of chicken-you-know-what.
Now Weeden gets his shot. Or at least until new ownership rolls in and blows up the Browns once again.