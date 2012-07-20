Colorado State recruit wounded in theater shooting

The tragic shootings at an Aurora, Colo., movie theatre has impacted countless lives, including a Colorado State football recruit.
Zack Golditch, who committed to CSU in June, was among the 59 people wounded when a gunman opened fire during a showing of "The Dark Knight Rises." Golditch was in the theater adjacent to the shooter, but a bullet went through a wall and struck him just below the ear before exiting at his hairline. He amazingly suffered no serious injuries.
"I just went in one side and out the other. I also have a pretty deep cut from where it hit," Golditch told The Fort Collins Coloradoan. "There was no serious damage at all. Luckily for me, it missed everything. It's a blessing."
Golditch was with some high school teammates and one Colorado State player. They were unharmed. He was released after less than six hours in the hospital.
"It was at the scene of the movie where a firearm was pulled and shots were fired. It kind of sounded like black cats (fireworks) went off," he said. "Everyone kind of looked around the theater and this guy had like a hole in his arm. Everyone just thought they were firecrackers so we turned back to the movie, and that's when my ears started ringing and I fell on my friend. I was fearful of another firecracker coming to hit me."