Colorado State recruit wounded in theater shooting

"It was at the scene of the movie where a firearm was pulled and shots were fired. It kind of sounded like black cats (fireworks) went off," he said. "Everyone kind of looked around the theater and this guy had like a hole in his arm. Everyone just thought they were firecrackers so we turned back to the movie, and that's when my ears started ringing and I fell on my friend. I was fearful of another firecracker coming to hit me."