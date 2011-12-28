Collinsworth will apologize to Giants' Rolle -- if he's wrong

This beef stems from Collinsworth's criticism during the Giants' 37-34 win that Rolle was "barbecued" on a wide-open 50-yard touchdown catch by Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant late in the game. Collinsworth then immediately added more heat when he called the Giants' coverage "amateur-ish." Two days later, without specifically naming Collinsworth, Rolle responded by saying commentators think "they know what they're talking about, but in reality, they don't half of the time."