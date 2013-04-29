Collin Klein reportedly will join Houston Texans as QB

Klein -- the former Kansas State star signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent -- will play quarterback with the team, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.
The designation means the Texans currently have five quarterbacks on their roster: Matt Schaub, T.J. Yates, Case Keenum, Stephen McGee and now Klein. McClain doesn't believe the Texans will take that many QBs to training camp.
Klein is a quarterback in the Tim Tebow mold, a successful rushing quarterback whose awkward throwing motion wouldn't seem to translate to the next level. Despite that, Klein -- a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2012 -- has been adamant in his desire to play quarterback, turning down an invitation to work with tight ends at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"In my heart, I know I can do it," Klein told The Kansas City Star earlier this month. "That's the position I love to play. Until that door closes, I'm going to walk through it. I have the work ethic and all the physical tools to do it. I was very fortunate to have good coaches at K-State. I feel very well equipped."
He might have skeptics, but Klein at least gets an opportunity.