Collin Klein only will work out as QB at NFL Scouting Combine

Kansas State quarterback Collin Klein is holding firm in his hope to be an NFL quarterback and will not do any drills as a tight end at the NFL Scouting Combine this weekend.
NFL.com's Gil Brandt previously reported Klein would be asked to work out with the tight ends Saturday, but Klein's agent, Peter Schaffer, said his client wants to focus on a being a signal-caller.
"Collin is excited to work out at the combine as a quarterback to demonstrate to the powers that be he is an NFL quarterback," Schaffer told the The Denver Post on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Klein said he was focused on running quarterback drills at the combine.
"I want to pursue every door that I possibly can to play quarterback, and until everyone one of those is closed, I'm not really considering anything else," he said.
Some NFL scouts have knocked the 6-foot-5 Klein's delivery and accuracy, saying the Heisman Trophy finalist might be better suited playing tight end or fullback at the NFL level.
Minnesota quarterback MarQueis Gray, who played wide receiver for the Gophers, also will be asked to work out with the tight ends, according to Brandt. In all, 19 players will be asked to try multiple positions at the combine.