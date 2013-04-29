Around the League

Presented By

Collateral damage: 20 veterans hurt by 2013 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 29, 2013 at 10:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

NFL rosters are a zero sum game. For every lifelong dream that was fulfilled during the 2013 NFL Draft there's one NFL veteran who will lose playing time or even a roster spot.

Here's a look at NFL veterans who suffered collateral damage on draft day. Offensive players up first:

Kevin Kolb, Buffalo Bills quarterback

Kolb knew he wasn't a long-term solution in Buffalo, but he surely was hoping the Bills would draft a quarterback sometime later than the No. 16 overall pick. The temptation to play EJ Manuel will be tough to resist for new coach Doug Marrone. Also: Tarvaris Jackson has to be disappointed to be further away from playing.

Willis McGahee and Knowshon Moreno, Denver Broncos running backs

Montee Ball is your new favorite to be Denver's early-down running back. Ronnie Hillman, last year's third-round pick, is locked in as a third-down back. That probably will leave McGahee on the open market after coming off a serious injury. Moreno also could struggle to make the roster. At best, only one of these guys will make the team.

Kenny Britt, Tennessee Titans wide receiver

This almost surely will be Britt's final season with the Titans, assuming he's healthy enough to make the team. The Titansgave up a bounty to trade up for Justin Hunter in the second round because they don't trust Britt long-term -- or short-term. Nor should they. Just as concerning for Britt: His production and playing time could be reduced during his contract year because of all the wideouts on the team.

Brian Quick, St. Louis Rams wide receiver

I know that Tavon Austin and Stedman Bailey fundamentally are very different as receivers compared to Quick. The Rams expect a big jump from Quick on the outside. But teams don't draft two wide receivers with the hope they will be forced to draft two more the following year like the Rams did. Chris Givens, a 2012 fourth-rounder, looks like a keeper. Quick is going to be battling a lot of people, including tight end Jared Cook, to make a bigger impact in 2013.

Josh Freeman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback

Mike Glennon isn't a threat to start in 2013 unless the Bucs' season goes horribly wrong, but that can't make Freeman feel much better.

Greg Schiano helped choose Glennon. The coach didn't choose Freeman, and the presence of a young signal-caller with a big arm makes it clearer this is a make-or-break year for Freeman in Tampa.

DuJuan Harris, James Starks, and Alex Green, Green Bay Packers running backs

Starks now is on the trade block, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. Green might not make the team. Harris, one of our favorite players late last year, now has an uphill battle to win the starting job over rookies Eddie Lacy and Johnathan Franklin. This is a good problem for the Packers after their recent struggles on the ground.

Branden Albert, Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle

He's not getting his long-term contract this year. The stalled trade talks with the Miami Dolphins means Albert probably is stuck in Kansas City for the season, playing on his franchise tag. The Dolphins now are moving on to other options at offensive tackle.

Danny Watkins, Philadelphia Eagles guard

The team's 2011 first-round pick is headed to the bench. Lane Johnson will take over at right tackle, moving Todd Herremans inside to right guard.

A.J. Jenkins, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver

It would not be that surprising if fourth-round pick Quinton Patton stole snaps from Jenkins in San Francisco.

Bernard Scott, Cincinnati Bengals running back

Mark Sanchez and David Garrard, New York Jets quarterback

This time Sanchez has actual competition. With Geno Smith guaranteed a spot, Sanchez and backup David Garrard probably are battling it out for a roster spot, with Greg McElroy the most likely No. 3. (The Jets theoretically could keep Sanchez and Garrard.)

Sanchez's contract is problematic to cut, but it's problematic to keep, too. Everything about this quarterback situation is problematic. If the Jets see Garrard as a better option to work with Smith, Sanchez still could be let go.

Robert Turbin, Seattle Seahawks running back

Marshawn Lynch's primary backup will have a battle with second-round pick Christine Michael.

T.J. Graham, Buffalo Bills wide receiver

It's never a good sign when your team drafts a player almost exactly like you. That's what happened to Graham when the Bills selected Marquise Goodwin in the third round.

Jonathan Dwyer, Pittsburgh Steelers running back

It seemed inevitable that the Steelers would draft a running back with an eye on finding a starter. That happened in the second round with Le'Veon Bell.

David Nelson, Cleveland Browns wide receiver

Davone Bess, acquired in a trade, probably will fill the slot receiver role that Nelson wanted.

Jerome Simpson, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver

It's easy to imagine Simpson not making the team after they added Cordarelle Patterson in the first round.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE