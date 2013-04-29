Collateral damage: 20 veterans hurt by 2013 NFL Draft

NFL rosters are a zero sum game. For every lifelong dream that was fulfilled during the 2013 NFL Draft there's one NFL veteran who will lose playing time or even a roster spot.
Here's a look at NFL veterans who suffered collateral damage on draft day. Offensive players up first:
Kolb knew he wasn't a long-term solution in Buffalo, but he surely was hoping the Bills would draft a quarterback sometime later than the No. 16 overall pick. The temptation to play EJ Manuel will be tough to resist for new coach Doug Marrone. Also: Tarvaris Jackson has to be disappointed to be further away from playing.
Montee Ball is your new favorite to be Denver's early-down running back. Ronnie Hillman, last year's third-round pick, is locked in as a third-down back. That probably will leave McGahee on the open market after coming off a serious injury. Moreno also could struggle to make the roster. At best, only one of these guys will make the team.
This almost surely will be Britt's final season with the Titans, assuming he's healthy enough to make the team. The Titansgave up a bounty to trade up for Justin Hunter in the second round because they don't trust Britt long-term -- or short-term. Nor should they. Just as concerning for Britt: His production and playing time could be reduced during his contract year because of all the wideouts on the team.
I know that Tavon Austin and Stedman Bailey fundamentally are very different as receivers compared to Quick. The Rams expect a big jump from Quick on the outside. But teams don't draft two wide receivers with the hope they will be forced to draft two more the following year like the Rams did. Chris Givens, a 2012 fourth-rounder, looks like a keeper. Quick is going to be battling a lot of people, including tight end Jared Cook, to make a bigger impact in 2013.
Mike Glennon isn't a threat to start in 2013 unless the Bucs' season goes horribly wrong, but that can't make Freeman feel much better.
Greg Schiano helped choose Glennon. The coach didn't choose Freeman, and the presence of a young signal-caller with a big arm makes it clearer this is a make-or-break year for Freeman in Tampa.
Starks now is on the trade block, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. Green might not make the team. Harris, one of our favorite players late last year, now has an uphill battle to win the starting job over rookies Eddie Lacy and Johnathan Franklin. This is a good problem for the Packers after their recent struggles on the ground.
He's not getting his long-term contract this year. The stalled trade talks with the Miami Dolphins means Albert probably is stuck in Kansas City for the season, playing on his franchise tag. The Dolphins now are moving on to other options at offensive tackle.
The team's 2011 first-round pick is headed to the bench. Lane Johnson will take over at right tackle, moving Todd Herremans inside to right guard.
It would not be that surprising if fourth-round pick Quinton Patton stole snaps from Jenkins in San Francisco.
This time Sanchez has actual competition. With Geno Smith guaranteed a spot, Sanchez and backup David Garrard probably are battling it out for a roster spot, with Greg McElroy the most likely No. 3. (The Jets theoretically could keep Sanchez and Garrard.)
Sanchez's contract is problematic to cut, but it's problematic to keep, too. Everything about this quarterback situation is problematic. If the Jets see Garrard as a better option to work with Smith, Sanchez still could be let go.
It's never a good sign when your team drafts a player almost exactly like you. That's what happened to Graham when the Bills selected Marquise Goodwin in the third round.
It seemed inevitable that the Steelers would draft a running back with an eye on finding a starter. That happened in the second round with Le'Veon Bell.
It's easy to imagine Simpson not making the team after they added Cordarelle Patterson in the first round.