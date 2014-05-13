Collateral benefits: Veterans who benefited from draft

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons: The game film suggested Ryan was the same quarterback last season as he was during a career-year in 2012. The difference in numbers was due to Julio Jones' prolonged absence, Roddy White's season-long injuries and an overwhelmed, patchwork offensive line. All three of those problems have been fixed, the latter by the signing of Jon Asamoah and the drafting of No. 6 overall pickJake Matthews. Throw in a major dose of physicality on the defensive line and Ryan could have his team back in contention after one down season.