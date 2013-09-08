Colin Kaepernick told by 49ers not to run in preseason

The San Francisco 49ers will unleash quarterback Colin Kaepernickagainst theGreen Bay Packers after keeping him tied down during the preseason.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning" that Kaepernick was "banned" from running the ball in his 40 preseason snaps. One scramble was aborted.
Rapoport also said that it is clear that, after just 10 starts, Kaepernick is the team's quarterback of the future. The 49ers wish they could re-do Kaepernick's contract now, but the collective bargaining agreement prohibits doing so. Expect the QB's agent to get a call on the first day of the 2014 league year to negotiate a new contract.
Kaepernick could become the next $100 million NFL quarterback.