Colin Kaepernick to Packers: Intimidation won't work

The Green Bay Packers came into Sunday's game wanting to hitColin Kaepernick and stop the San Francisco 49ers' read-option attack. The Pack needs to go back to the drawing board.
"If intimidation is your game plan, I hope you have a better one," the San Francisco quarterback said after the Niners' 34-28 win.
Kaepernick is a very accurate passer, especially down the field. He averaged more than 10 yards per attempt. It looked like he's been playing with Anquan Boldin for years.
"Yeah, I think we got the better end of that deal," Kaepernick said of the trade that brought Boldin from Baltimore to San Francisco.
Packers linebacker Clay Matthews wanted to hit Kaepernick so badly that the linebacker got carried away and hit him well out of bounds. That directly led to more 49ers points.
In short, the Packers aren't the only team that needs a better game plan for Kaepernick this season.