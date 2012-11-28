Colin Kaepernick still San Francisco 49ers' starting QB

We wrote that Kaepernick over Alex Smith was the right choice a week ago, and we feel more strongly after watching him play in last week's win over the New Orleans Saints. Kaepernick was under pressure from the Saints' pass rush for much of the game, but he escaped to make plays. He delivered the ball well in the pocket. The 49ers' read-option plays actually didn't work that great, but Kaepernick was very accurate for a second consecutive start.